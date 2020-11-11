The EU is to sign a deal to secure up to 300 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, said the deal would be authorised on Wednesday after “working tirelessly to secure doses of potential vaccines” in recent months.

This comes after the announcement by the two companies that that their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective. It's hoped the vaccine will be ready to distribute within weeks once final clinical tests are completed and regulatory approval gained.

The EU has already signed supply deals with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson for their potential COVID-19 shots.

"If all goes well and of course this is pending authorization by the European Medicine's Agency once they submit to be authorized, we would expect that we could possibly have vaccines available, possibly end of 2020, beginning 2021," said EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides.