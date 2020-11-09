Despite the results of the presidential election, the EU shows no sign of backing down in its trade dispute with the United States.

This Monday it announced it would levy $4 billion (€3.4 billion) worth of tariffs on US exports to the EU in retaliation for the American taxes on EU goods worth $7.5 billion (€6.3 billion).

EU trade ministers today discussed the move at a videoconference.

These tit-for-tat measures are the result of a long-running dispute between the two sides over subsidies to their main aerospace manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus.

Last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that the EU was breaching international trade rules by helping Airbus and granted the right for the US to impose tariffs on EU goods.

Last month, the WTO ruled in the opposite way, claiming Washington provided state subsidies to Boeing and that the EU could also begin imposing new tariffs.

But for some analysts, the EU's decision won't directly affect the US economy and will instead force both sides to sit at the negotiating table — a task many in the EU believe will be easier with Joe Biden than with Donald Trump.