Britain is marking Remembrance Sunday with a service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London on Sunday, November 8.

The event is being held amidst restrictions due to the coronavirus, with the UK under a new lockdown as of last week due to a spike in cases of the virus.

Remembrance Sunday is held annually and pays tribute to the British servicemen and women who died during the First World War, from 1914 to 1918.

Watch the proceedings in the player above.