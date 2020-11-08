Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

Watch live: Britain marks Remembrance Sunday with socially-distanced event

Comments
By Euronews
Veterans line up ahead of the start of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020.
Veterans line up ahead of the start of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020.   -   Copyright  Peter Nicholls/AP
Text size Aa Aa

Britain is marking Remembrance Sunday with a service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London on Sunday, November 8.

The event is being held amidst restrictions due to the coronavirus, with the UK under a new lockdown as of last week due to a spike in cases of the virus.

Remembrance Sunday is held annually and pays tribute to the British servicemen and women who died during the First World War, from 1914 to 1918.

Watch the proceedings in the player above.