A new three week lockdown began in Greece on Saturday, leaving the streets of Athens virtually deserted.
All non essential businesses will close as part of the new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The measures have divided opinion among locals, with many saying they're necessary but others are afraid the economy will be destroyed.
The city of Thessaloniki went into lockdown earlier in the week.
Greece announced a 14 new deaths and new 2,448 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,254 with 715 fatalities.
More No Comment
Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta
Bordeaux's national opera turns to recording amid COVID-19 lockdown
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March
London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown
London enjoys last night out before latest lockdown
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after Hurricane Eta
Indian village with Kamala Harris links shows its support
Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats
Candles lit and flowers laid at scene of Vienna shooting
Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio
Maradona fans gather outside clinic where star undergoes brain surgery
Oxford Street’s Christmas lights go on display early in London
Millions head to polls in US despite record early voting
Girl, 3, pulled alive from rubble four days after deadly earthquake
Biden's small drive-in rallies contrast with Trump's large crowds
Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia
Massive clean-up operation after Typhoon Goni lashes the Philippines
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote