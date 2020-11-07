A new three week lockdown began in Greece on Saturday, leaving the streets of Athens virtually deserted.

All non essential businesses will close as part of the new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The measures have divided opinion among locals, with many saying they're necessary but others are afraid the economy will be destroyed.

The city of Thessaloniki went into lockdown earlier in the week.

Greece announced a 14 new deaths and new 2,448 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,254 with 715 fatalities.