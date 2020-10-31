Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

A gunman who shot a Greek Orthodox priest outside his church in the French city of Lyon remains on the run.

The priest, who was shot at around 16h CET on Saturday, is in a serious condition, police sources told AFP news agency.

It comes three days after an Islamic extremist killed three people in a church in Nice but there is no indication at this stage that the incident in Lyon is of the same type as that in the southern French city.

"Serious events just occurred in Lyon. I do not yet have precise elements about the circumstances about this act. The interior minister will activate the crisis centre. And I will immediately go to Paris to learn more about the situation," French Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a press conference.

Castex repeated the government's plan to place extra security near schools, religious sites and public spaces.

"You can count on the entire determination of the government and the Republic to allow every person to practice their religion in safety and freely," Castex added.

Police quickly secured the area in the 7th district of Lyon near Jean Macé metro station, asking people to clear the area.

European Council President Charles Michel was quick to weigh in on the incident, tweeting "we condemn this new abominable act in Lyon. All of our thoughts are with the priest who is in a serious condition."

"In Europe, the freedom of conscience is guaranteed for all and must be respected, violence is intolerable and must be condemned."