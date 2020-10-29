French Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to provide more details on France's second COVID-19 lockdown.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the nationwide measures, which will come into force at midnight on Thursday, in an address on Wednesday.

The evolution of the virus in France has surpassed "even the most pessimistic projections", the president said.

People in France will be required to fill out a form to leave their homes, as was the case in the country's first lockdown.

Schools and creches will remain open.

France's COVID-19 deaths are currently at the highest level since the peak of the pandemic in April and 33,000 new cases of the virus recorded on Tuesday.