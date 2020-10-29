Three people have been killed and several more wounded in a suspected terror attack in the southern French city of Nice on Thursday.

The aggressor is said to have attacked people with a knife inside the Notre-Dame basilica in the heart of the city. A suspect has reportedly been arrested; a police source said he was injured as security forces intervened and has been taken to hospital.

Two people -- a male sacristan and a female worshipper -- were killed inside the church. Another woman, seriously injured, died in a bar nearby after fleeing the church to take refuge.

The condition of the other people who were injured is not clear.

The attacker was around 25-years old and cried "Allah Akbar" as he carried out the assault, according to an unconfirmed claim from a police source.

President Macron has arrived in Nice after presiding over a special government crisis meeting on Thursday morning. France's national anti-terrorist department has launched an investigation which will be carried out by judicial police and internal security teams.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has raised the security alert to the maximum level for the whole of France. All churches in Nice have been closed until further notice.

Scenes of panic around Notre Dame

The attack brings back terrible memories both for the people of Nice who have suffered other terror attacks in recent years, and indeed for the whole of France. It comes as a further shock on the eve of a new national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The aggressor struck just before 9am local time, in the large church close to one of the busiest avenues in the city on France's Côte d'Azur.

Daniel Conilh, a 32-year-old bar worker serving in a nearby café, described the scene as it unfolded.

"Everyone ran away, there was shooting. A woman came straight out of the church saying to us: 'run, run, someone has gone down, there's going to be shooting, people are dead'," he recounted, adding that he called for calm as panicked customers fled the café.

Separately, a man armed with a pistol and reportedly threatening passers-by was shot dead by police in Avignon, also in southern France. Police say no-one else was hurt and there was no evidence "at this stage" of an Islamist attack.

In Saudi Arabia, a security guard at the French embassy was stabbed by a man who was then arrested, the embassy said in a statement. The guard was injured and taken to hospital but his life is not said to be in danger.

Nice mayor blames 'Islamo-fascism'

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi was among the first to give details of the attack on social media. "I confirm that everything suggests this was a terror attack," he added.

He was quick to attribute the attack to Islamist radicalism.

"Enough is enough, it is now time for France to exempt itself from laws on peace to wipe out Islamo-fascism once and for all from our territory," Estrosi added.

Others on the political right also called for a hardening of the combat against Islamist radicalism.

Marine Le Pen, head of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN, "National Rally"), called on political leaders to step up their response.

"The dramatic acceleration of Islamist acts of war against our citizens and our country impose on our leaders a comprehensive response aimed at eradicating Islamism from our soil," she said on Twitter. "It's an ideology which is waging war on us," she added.

A similar call came from Eric Ciotti, a member of the French National Assembly representing the Alpes-Maritimes department. He said there was a need to "change the framework to eradicate the Islamists", saying the current judicial armoury was inadequate to deal with "this war".

'Cowardly act against innocent people'

Condemnation also came from religious groups -- Christian and Muslim -- denouncing the barbarity.

"I can only strongly condemn the cowardice of this act against innocent people," said Abdallah Zekri of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) in a statement.

The Vatican released a statement saying the Pope was "praying for the victims".

The French Bishops' Council (CEF) said they were stunned by an "unspeakable" act, adding that they hoped "Christians do not become a target for slaughter". "This gangrene which is terrorism must be fought urgently, in the same way that there is an urgent need to install fraternity in our country in a concrete manner," said spokesman Hugues de Woillemont.

Abroad, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, tweeted to express his solidarity with France and the French people. "The whole of Europe is with you," he said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministery "strongly condemned" the attack in a statement, offering its "condolences to the relatives of the victims".

Tensions between France and Turkey have escalated over the past few days as with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denouncing Macron, accusing him of leading a "hate campaign" against Islam and questioning his "state of mental health. France recalled its ambassador in Ankara in retaliation.

The French President had taken a firm stance over freedom expression after a teacher was beheaded by a teenage radical Islamist nearly two weeks ago. Samuel Paty had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class discussions.

Relations between the two countries had already been tense over Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also took to Twitter to condemn "the odious and brutal attack", adding that Europe was united with France against "barbarity and fanaticism".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "deeply shocked", and her thoughts were with the victims' relatives, a German government spokesman posted on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet in French that he was "shocked" by the "barbaric attack".

"I was shocked to learn the news of the barbaric attack in the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands alongside France in the fight against terror and intolerance," he wrote.

Other messages of support included wishes from the European Parliament President David Sassoli, and the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Police 'quick to respond'

Several police officers and other emergency workers quickly intervened in Nice, reports say. Police have been quoted as saying the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. People have been urged to stay clear of the area.

The south-eastern coastal city has already been hit hard by terrorism. More than 80 people died and nearly 500 were injured on Bastille Day in 2016 when an Islamist terrorist ploughed a truck through crowds gathered on the Promenade des Anglais to watch fireworks.