The second day of the Hungarian Judo Grand Slam was opened by Dr Gergely Gulyas, who introduced what proved to be an epic day for Judo.

Junior World Champion Szofi Ozbas stole the spotlight by stepping into the senior leagues with a phenomenal performance, taking a well deserved bronze medal against the experienced Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada. The Hungarian was absolutely overjoyed.

And World and Olympic Silver Medallist Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan stepped up to take gold, with two fantastic scores against the resilient Nils Stump of Switzerland.

A spinning Ouchi, followed by a clever Sumi Gaeshi saw him pay his respects to the return of Judo.

He was awarded his medal by Dr Lisa Allan, Competition Manager of the International Judo Federation.

Fans witnessed a strong restart for the powerful Turkish Judoka Vedat Albayrak, as he took on World and Olympic Medallist Antoine Valois-Fortier of Canada.

A strong counter, transitioning into groundwork saw him also take his first ever Grand Slam title.

“During the whole match I was waiting for my moment, and this was it. I also took another score before. And after that I used the Ne-waza. It was the right time to do so,” Albayrak told Euronews.

He received his medal from Mr Sezer Huysuz, President of the Turkish Judo Federation.

Women shone again for the second round

After months of absence, the Golden back patch of Olympic Champion Tina Trstenjak shone again.

She took on the ever improving Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela, but showed her class and won in classic fashion on the ground as if no time had passed at all.

Euronews asked her if she felt extra pressure after 8 months away. “Yes, a little bit. It was hard for me to come after 8 months, and it was a hard day, but now I’m super happy,” Trstenjak said.

Dr Gergely Gulyás, Minister of the Prime-Minister’s Office of Hungary, presented the Slovenian judoka her medal.

And in the -70kg final, Barbara Matic of Croatia took on Margaux Pinot of France. Taking an early lead she held on to claim her first ever Hungary Grand Slam gold medal.

Matic was given her medal by Ms Tünde Szabó, State Secretary for Sport of Hungary.