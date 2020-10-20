The man imprisoned for life for sexually assaulting and murdering a journalist onboard his homemade submarine has been captured after attempting to escape from prison.

According to Danish media reports the man is Peter Madsen, who was jailed for the killing of Swedish journalist Kim Wall in August 2017.

Video on Swedish news channel Expressen shows a man sitting against a fence with two police officers training their guns on him.

Danish broadcaster DR says police confirmed to them the man involved in the escape is Peter Madsen.

Vestegnens Police said on Twitter a man had been arrested after an escape attempt, and has been removed from the scene.

They added they will update on the situation at a press conference shortly.

Wall, a 30-year-old award-winning reporter, was found dead after she boarded the Nautilus vessel with Madsen on the evening of 10 August 2017.

She had wanted to interview the self-taught engineer for an article she was writing.

Wall's partner reporting her missing. Her body was later found dismembered at sea.

In April 2018, Madsen was convicted of her premeditated murder and sexual assault.