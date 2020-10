In the space of a few hours, France's famous tourist monument, Mont-Saint-Michel temporarily became an island amid high tides.

A road partially covered with water from where people look at Mont-Saint-Michel, in Normandy, northwestern France, surrounded by the sea during high tide. DAMIEN MEYER/AFP or licensors

The rare phenomenon happens when the water surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage Site rises as fast as it recedes.

Located off the Normandy coast, the mount, topped by its world-renowned Benedictine abbey traditionally welcomes up to two million visitors a year.

Aerial picture of Mont-Saint-Michel surrounded by the sea during high tide DAMIEN MEYER/AFP or licensors

But on this occasion, tourists could only view it from a partially submerged road.