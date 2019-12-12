BREAKING NEWS

France

Alpinism achieves UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition

 Comments
By  Katy Dartford 
In this file photo taken on June 29, 2016 alpinists walk on the Mont-Blanc Massif above the vallee blanche in the French Alps
In this file photo taken on June 29, 2016 alpinists walk on the Mont-Blanc Massif above the vallee blanche in the French Alps -
Copyright
JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP
Text size Aa Aa

The latest addition to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is Alpinism.

"Alpinism is a traditional, physical practice characterised by a shared culture made up of knowledge of the high-mountain environment, the history of the practice and associated values, and specific skills," according to the UN.

UNESCO's inter-ministerial General Assembly declared the inclusion at its meeting in Bogota on Wednesday.

The UIAA is the international federation for climbing and mountaineering. A statement by one of their members, Claude Eckhardt, lists the definitions that the newly-announced recognition brings to the activity:

"Alpinism is recognised by the UNESCO as an art :

  • of climbing mountain summits and faces by one’s own physical, technical and intellectual strengths;
  • of challenging one’s own capabilities and expertise while negotiating natural, non-artificial obstacles;
  • of evaluating and assuming measured risks;
  • of self-managing, self-responsibility and solidarity; and
  • of respecting other people and natural sites."

Euronews has reached out to the mayor of the French alpine resort of Chamonix for comment.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.