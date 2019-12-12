Alpinism achieves UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition

The latest addition to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is Alpinism.

"Alpinism is a traditional, physical practice characterised by a shared culture made up of knowledge of the high-mountain environment, the history of the practice and associated values, and specific skills," according to the UN.

UNESCO's inter-ministerial General Assembly declared the inclusion at its meeting in Bogota on Wednesday.

The UIAA is the international federation for climbing and mountaineering. A statement by one of their members, Claude Eckhardt, lists the definitions that the newly-announced recognition brings to the activity:

"Alpinism is recognised by the UNESCO as an art :

of climbing mountain summits and faces by one’s own physical, technical and intellectual strengths;

of challenging one’s own capabilities and expertise while negotiating natural, non-artificial obstacles;

of evaluating and assuming measured risks;

of self-managing, self-responsibility and solidarity; and

of respecting other people and natural sites."

Euronews has reached out to the mayor of the French alpine resort of Chamonix for comment.