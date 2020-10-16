Scottish support for independence has reached the highest level ever recorded - according to a new Ipsos MORI poll.

58% cent of respondents now say they'd back Scotland leaving the union.

During the Scottish Independence Referendum in 2014, just over 44% of voters supported independence.

Dr Kirsty Hughes, Director of the Scottish Centre on European Relations think tank told Euronews says there's been a pattern of increasing support:

"There's been a swing but it's been gradually coming. By the end of last year, three years into Brexit (negotiations), the numbers were 50-50

"And we saw from this June, the numbers go from 53, to 54, to 55% for independence, worrying London and causing a stir in the British media.

"I think both the pandemic and Brexit are very important, but you already had 44% (in the 2014 referendum) which in a nutshell was for self-determination.

"We've seen since the Brexit vote, some Remain voters who were against independence now support it and want it within the European Union, which is the Scottish goverment's policy.

"And then of course we've had Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, the Scots are not as a whole Conservatives and certainly don't like his dire, murderous incompetence in the COVID crisis and they've been reassured by Nicola Sturgeon's communication skills, which have been very, very inspiring.

"So maybe in the next five years, there'll be another independence vote. It's tricky, with Boris Johnson saying no but with elections in May in Scotland and an SNP landlside expected, thing are hotting up."