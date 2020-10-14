Live
Watch live: MEPs debate impact of COVID-19 second wave in Europe
As coronavirus cases surge and Europe is hit by a second wave of the deadly disease, Euronews is holding a debate with a range of MEPs and health professionals. We will be live at the European Parliament, on Wednesday, October 14, at 15:15 CEST.
Among our questions:
Are we making the same mistakes as we did during the first wave? Are we getting the balance right between protecting lives and livelihoods? When will there be a vaccine and will all Europeans want one? Should Europe now consider a full health union?
On our panel:
- Romanian MEP Cristian-Silviu Bușoi
- Portuguese MEP Sara Cerdas
- Croatian MEP Tomislav Sokol
- Thomas Allvin from the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)
- Michele Calabrò from the European Patients’ Forum (EPF)
