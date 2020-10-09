BREAKING NEWS
Armenia and Azerbaijan to attend Moscow negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian Foreign Ministry

By Euronews
File photo: Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive uniforms and weapons. September 29, 2020.
Foreign ministers from Armenia and Azerbaijan will attend talks on the flair-up of violence in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Moscow, according to the Kremlin.

"Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Moscow. Preparations are in full swing," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told AFP.

