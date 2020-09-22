BREAKING NEWS
Poland

The Polish Museum recreating historic beauty rituals

By Katy Dartford
17th century beauty vlog from the Wilanów Palace Museum
Ever wondered what a real queen’s make-up routine looks like?

The Wilanow Museum in Warsaw will show you just that.

The museum educates its audience through make-up tutorial vlogs based on the beauty routines of 17th-century monarchs.

They even share some of the weird and wonderful recipes for popular toiletries, from pigeon-heart face serums to decorative silk moles.

A great way to learn about history through the power of social media thanks to @wilanowpalac.