The Polish Museum recreating historic beauty rituals

Ever wondered what a real queen’s make-up routine looks like?

The Wilanow Museum in Warsaw will show you just that.

The museum educates its audience through make-up tutorial vlogs based on the beauty routines of 17th-century monarchs.

They even share some of the weird and wonderful recipes for popular toiletries, from pigeon-heart face serums to decorative silk moles.

A great way to learn about history through the power of social media.