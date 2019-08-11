Gay pride parade held in Polish city of Plock

LGBT activists held a pride parade in the Polish city of Plock on Saturday, the first time the such an event has been staged there.

The march came three weeks after a similar rally in the eastern city of Bialystok was attacked by anti-gay protesters.

Strongly Catholic Poland remains deeply divided over the LGBT representation.

This time the parade passed off peacefully as around 2,500 participants, many carrying rainbow flags, walked through the city undisturbed.

"There are as many slogans as there are people, but we want equality in Poland, respect and security," said one female marcher who didn't want to be named.

But many Poles remain fiercely opposed to gay rights, and large numbers of police were on hand to make sure there was no repeat of last month's violence.

Poland is due to hold a general election in October and the right-wing ruling party has been depicting gays and lesbians as threats to Polish society and families.

The Catholic Church has also described gay people as a threat, with a top church official recently denouncing what he called a "rainbow plague."