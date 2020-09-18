This week in pictures: The most striking images from this week's top storiesComments
This week Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a photo of himself from hospital and said that he was breathing on his own in his first statement since his suspected poisoning.
The EU parliament passed a non-binding resolution to impose sanctions on Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko over his disputed re-election and violence perpetrated against protesters.
Hundreds of Hasidic Jews, including children, camped out between the borders of Ukraine and Belarus. Charities and pilgrims claim they are running out of food and medical supplies.
The Tour de France, one of the world most prestigious bicycle races, hit its 17th stage - the toughest mountain stage of this year's tour.
