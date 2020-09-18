BREAKING NEWS
This week in pictures: The most striking images from this week's top stories

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Performers dressed as riders pedal during the start of stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometres, starting in Grenoble. September 16, 2020
Performers dressed as riders pedal during the start of stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometres, starting in Grenoble. September 16, 2020   -   Copyright  Christophe Ena/AP Photo
This week Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a photo of himself from hospital and said that he was breathing on his own in his first statement since his suspected poisoning.

The EU parliament passed a non-binding resolution to impose sanctions on Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko over his disputed re-election and violence perpetrated against protesters.

Hundreds of Hasidic Jews, including children, camped out between the borders of Ukraine and Belarus. Charities and pilgrims claim they are running out of food and medical supplies.

The Tour de France, one of the world most prestigious bicycle races, hit its 17th stage - the toughest mountain stage of this year's tour.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Minsk, Belarus. September 13, 2020AP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself from the hospital and says he is breathing on his own. Berlin, Germany. September 15, 2020AP
Women raise their fists as they join the activists of different groups of relatives of missing and murdered people in Mexico to demand justice in Mexico City. September 14Victoria Razo/AFP
Shayanne Summers holds her dog Toph after several days of staying in a tent at an evacuation centre. She was evacuated from near Molalla which was threatened by Riverside FireJohn Locher/AP Photo
Migrants find shelter at a supermarket parking lot in Lesbos, Greece, after the Moria camp was destroyed by fire last week. September 17, 2020AFP
Activists from Extinction Rebellion block traffic at Kongens Nytorv Square in Copenhagen, Denmark. September, 16, 2020EMIL HELMS/Ritzau Scanpix via AFP
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is followed by officials as she rides a bicycle in Oosterwolde, on September 17 as the Dutch King and Queen visit the province of FrieslandKoen Van Weel/AFP
High school students keep socially distant on the first day of classes of the new academic year during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in Thessaloniki. September 14, 2020SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP or licensors
An aerial picture shows a recently abandoned inflatable boat, used by migrants to cross from France to England. September 14, 2020Ben Stansall/AFP
Jewish pilgrims are stuck between Belarusian and Ukrainian border crossings. Some say they have no intentions to leave after Kyiv refused their entry amid pandemic restrictionAFP
Orthodox Jewish men pray ahead of the Jewish new year at the Western Wall, their holiest prayer site in Jerusalem's old city. September 16, 2020Sebastian Scheiner/AP Photo
A firefighter watches the Bobcat Fire burning on hillsides near Monrovia Canyon Park in Monrovia, California. September 15, 2020Ringo Chiu/AFP
Floodwaters on a street in Pensacola, Florida. September 16, 2020Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
A supporter of Pakistani Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a placard reading "Stop" during a protest over an alleged gang rape of a woman, in Lahore. September 17Arif Ali/AFP
A man stands behind a burning barricade during the fifth straight day of protests against police brutality in Bogota on September 13, 2020Juan Barreto/AFP
The remains of a dead alligator lay on the ground after a wildfire burned through the area next to the Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands in BrazilAndre Penner/AFP.
A man walks with a mascot to promote awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic along a street in Tokyo on September 14, 2020Charly Triballeau/AFP