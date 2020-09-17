The fairytale-like villages of Romania's remote Maramureș regionComments
Copyright sorincolac/Getty Images/iStockphoto-
These villages may look like they belong in fairy tales but they’re real-life places.
Romania’s remote northwestern region of Maramureș has a unique architectural style, where tall, tower-like wooden churches with shingled roofs dot the landscape.
Incredibly, some of them are 400 years old.
Several of these churches, built using local oak, are on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Is Romania on your bucket list yet?