Dame Diana Rigg, a British actress famous for playing roles including Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82.

Rigg also appeared as Countess Tracy di Vicenzo in the sixth Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service and as Emma Peel in the Sixies TV show The Avengers.

"She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time," her agent, Simon Beresford, said in a statement sent to UK media.

Rachael Stirling, Rigg's daughter, said her "Beloved Ma" had "died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession."

"Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television," Beresford added.

"She was the recipient of Bafta, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard awards for her work on stage and screen.

"Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."

Rigg trained as an actor at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company after she graduated.