UK's new Brexit bill is 'legal safety net', PM Johnson says

Britain will press ahead with a controversial Brexit bill that ministers admitted would "break international law", Boris Johnson has confirmed.

The UK prime minister said in the House of Commons that he would seek to change the agreement on Northern Ireland that he struck with the European Union in October 2019.

"This UK internal market bill is about protecting jobs, protecting growth, ensuring the fluidity and safety of our UK internal market and prosperity throughout the United Kingdom," Johnson said on Wednesday.

"My job is to uphold the integrity of the UK but also to protect the Northern Irish peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, and to do that we need a legal safety net to protect our country against extreme or irrational interpretations of the protocol which could lead to a border down the Irish Sea."

The bill has been criticised since Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, admitted earlier this week that it "does break international law in a very specific and limited way".

MPs will debate the bill in parliament on Thursday.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was among those urging Johnson to consider the impact on the UK's reputation, saying it could mean Britain would not be trusted in the future to stand by international agreements.

Johnson also spoke during Wednesday's question-and-answer session on COVID-19 testing and new social restrictions being issued in England from Monday that limited social gatherings to six people.

The UK prime minister is set to give a separate coronavirus update later in the afternoon after cases rose significantly in the country over the last week.