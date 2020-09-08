'The regime is in agony': Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko

The main challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says he is seriously weakened by weeks of protests, and that the opposition will not give up in its drive to boot him out.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya left for Lithuania a day after the August 9 election, under pressure from the authorities. But she's been active in exile, calling for international sanctions against Lukashenko and his government.

"We keep on fighting," Tsikhanouskaya told Euronews in an interview.

"Our demonstrations are working and our strikes are working. The regime is in agony. And the fact that they are kidnapping people shows that they feel fear and don't know what to do," she said. "So we are going on, and we will win."

Tsikhanouskaya said she hadn’t heard from Maria Kolesnikova, another prominent opposition figure who went missing on Monday, for more than 24 hours.

"We don't know where she is, she was just kidnapped," Tsikhanouskaya said.

