French Prime Minister Jean Castex will self-isolate after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister's press service confirmed to Euronews.

Castex spent Saturday with the director of the Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme, who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

The two men both wore masks the entire time, the Prime Minister's office said.

Speaking in front of a crowd on Tuesday, Castex said that he would "apply the rules that the government had decided" and would "immediately get tested".

The prime minister's office said Castex planned to self-isolate until he received the results of his test, and did not say he would self-isolate for 14 days, the amount of time recommended by multiple health authorities to quarantine if in contact with a confirmed case.

President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after the contact was revealed, said that Castex would be retested for the virus and that if the test was negative, he could "restart a normal life".

Macron said that Castex would "submit" to the same protocol as everyone else.

"We do for us what we require all citizens to do [in this situation]," Macron said.

France's health ministry requires people who have been in contact with those who test positive for COVID-19 to get a test seven days after the last contact they had with that person.

Then if the test is negative, they do not have to isolate for the full 14 days, the health ministry confirmed to Euronews.

Castex was attending a political party conference when he found out he was in contact with a confirmed case.

It comes as France is facing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases with thousands of new cases per day. The country recorded Friday an all-time high in the number of daily reported cases, with a total of 8,975.