The Irish government is set to put forward Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as candidates to be the country's next EU commissioner, sources have confirmed to Euronews.

A vacancy arose after Phil Hogan - Ireland's last EU commissioner - resigned from the trade portfolio amid controversy over a breach of local COVID-19 restrictions on a recent trip home.

MEP McGuinness, who is vice-president of the European Parliament and outgoing European Investment Bank vice-president McDowell both have strong EU credentials.

It will then be up to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to assess them, and potentially reshuffle her cabinet posts to accommodate the new Irish commissioner. It is possible that Ireland will lose the prestigious trade portfolio.

Once a candidate is chosen, MEPs will grill the nominee before they can pack their bags for Brussels.