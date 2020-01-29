Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate

Nigel Farage was embroiled in a final row in the European Parliament on Wednesday after Brexit Party MEPs waved British Union flags during his speech in Brussels.

Farage was midway through a sentence when his microphone was cut off, with the speaker Mairead McGuinness warning the Brexit Party leader: "If you disobey the rules you get cut off."

"Could we please remove the flags?" she said.

Farage responded: "That's it - it's all over. Finished."

McGuinness continued: "Please put your flags away - and if you're leaving, take them with you," at which point a number of Brexit Party MEPs left the parliament chamber, including Farage.

The display of national flags in the chamber was banned in January 2020. Prior to this, MEPs were entitled to have flags on their desks, although many chose not to.