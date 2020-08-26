EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan quits over Golfgate scandal

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has stepped down from his role over the Golfgate scandal, sources have told Euronews.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Hogan had travelled across Ireland without respecting COVID-19 restrictions.

The move sparked public outrage and the Irish government lost confidence in him.

Appointed in 2014 as agriculture commissioner, Hogan rose through the ranks to win the coveted trade post under Ursula von der Leyen's EU Commission in December 2019.

His departure creates another problem for Von der Leyen, who will need to find a replacement, amid difficult trade talks with America, China and the UK.

Golfgate controversy

A scandal erupted last week over reports that more than 80 people attended a gold society dinner in Galway, Ireland, on August 19.

Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin has been forced to defend the future of his government after it emerged a number of senior members of his party, Fianna Fael, were there.

The event took place one day after the government re-introduced social distancing rules that forbid large social events and say no more than eight people should sit together in restaurants.

The Irish agricultural minister and the deputy speaker of the upper house have both already resigned over the scandal.