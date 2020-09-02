Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Teachers and children across most of the UK are going back to school this week for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March.

The return to the classroom in England, Wales and Northern Ireland comes despite fears that strict hygiene measures won't be enough to prevent a second wave. But educators point to concerns about children missing out on lessons and the growing divide between those who were able to study remotely and those who struggled.

Euronews correspondent Tadhg Enright visited a school in London to find out how teachers are getting ready.

Head Teacher Dominic Malin at La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls' School in Balham, said the situation was made more stressful by the government's last-minute changes:

"Friday evening before the bank holiday, you get notices from the government about what they would like for their contingency plan without any time to put it into place. So you're panicking at the last moment because you're receiving the information late."

To listen to the full interview, click on the media player above.