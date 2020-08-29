Thousands of 'anti-corona' protesters flood Berlin

Thousands of coronavirus sceptics are protesting in Berlin against pandemic curbs after a court gave the go-ahead for Saturday's demonstration.

An estimated 22,000 anti-mask wearing protesters are said to be taking part.

Police have turned out in force to monitor if people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

"We have to defend our freedoms," student protester Christina Holz said.

Berlin authorities previously banned the demonstration, fearing protesters would not carry out social distancing requirements or wear face masks.

Protest organisers and supporters were outraged by the move and flooded social media with messages they would protest anyway, with some calling for violence.

But on Friday evening, Berlin's administrative court sided with the demonstrators, saying there was no indication that organisers would "deliberately ignore" social distancing rules and endanger public health.

Around 3,000 officers have been deployed to ensure protesters respect coronavirus measures. Via AP- Kay Nietfeld/(c) Copyright 2020, dpa

The far-right welcomed Friday's court ruling. Leif-Erik Holm, a lawmaker for the anti-migrant AfD party, called the decision to overturn the protest ban "a victory for freedom".

"I am not a far-right sympathiser, I'm here to defend our fundamental freedoms," said Stefan, a 43-year-old protester.

Counter-protests

But several groups are counter-protesting the main demonstration.

"There must be no tolerance towards racists, anti-Semites, right-wing extremists and Nazis," said Anne Helm from the left-wing party Die Linke and an MP in Berlin's parliament

"That is why I call on all Berliners to take part in the counter-events."

Around 3,000 police officers, including 1,000 federal police, have been deployed for Saturday's demonstration, authorities said.

'Take it seriously'

The "anti-corona" rally comes as Chancellor Angela Merkel announced tougher coronavirus measures as the country reports an uptick in cases since April.

On Friday, Germany announced a minimum 50 euro fine for people caught not wearing face masks where it is compulsory.

Protesters held signs with pictures of Chancellor Angela Merkel, reading 'guilty'. Kay Nietfeld/ dpa via AP

"We will have to live with this virus for a long time to come. It is still serious. Please continue to take it seriously," Merkel said.

Similar protests against COVID-19 measures took place in early August with 20,000 protesters, including anti-vaccination campaigners and far-right and far-left demonstrators.

Police broke up that protest early after demonstrators did not adhere to coronavirus safety rules.