Hungary to close its borders in bid to curb COVID-19 resurgence

Hungary will close its borders to non-residents from Tuesday to try and curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the government said on Friday.

"From September 1, foreign citizens will no longer be allowed to enter the territory of Hungary," Gergely Gulyás, the prime minister Viktor Orbán’s cabinet chief said during a press briefing.

"There is a risk of introducing the virus and most of the new infections are of foreign origin," he said, adding "Hungary is green, all other countries are now turning red," in reference to the traffic light system.

He said Hungarian citizens returning from abroad must quarantine for 14 days or must present two negative tests, which they must pay for themselves.

Hungary's government indicated that the border closure will stay in place for a month.

The country, which has a population of around 10 million, has around 5,500 COVID-19 cases. Over 600 people have died in Hungary due to the virus.

The move comes amid an uptick in coronavirus cases and as countries implement new precautions.

On Friday, it became compulsory for people in Paris to wear masks anywhere outside in public.

The rules also apply to cyclists, scooter and motorbike riders.

Meanwhile, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warned citizens to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“We have to expect that some things will be even more difficult in the coming months than in the summer,” she said.

At the other end of the spectrum, the British government on Friday encouraged workers to return to their offices as concern rises over the effect on coffee bars, restaurants and other businesses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government plans to roll out a media campaign next week that will encourage employers to show staff members what they have done to protect them from COVID-19 and make it safe to return to traditional workplaces.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Friday this was the right time for many people to return to their offices because their children will be going back to school next week.