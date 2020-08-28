What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?

Three weeks after the disputed Belarus election, the political situation in the country remains tense.

The opposition, as well as many independent observers, have rejected the results of the August 9 vote.

Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, a key opposition figure, has remained firm in the call for fresh elections and a peaceful transition of power.

Meanwhile, the European Union has condemned the use of police brutality against protestors.

Meanwhile, authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has held on to power, for now.

In this special edition of #TheCube, our team speaks to Tikhanovskaya about the role of social media in this movement and reveals how we have verified events on the ground.

Click on the player above as Seana Davis and Matthew Holroyd detail more.