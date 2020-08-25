A Black man who was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin is likely to not walk again and is paralysed, the family attorney said on Tuesday.

Attorney Ben Crump, speaking alongside family members of Jacob Blake, said the 29-year-old was in surgery after being shot on Sunday night.

“They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter,” said Blake’s father, who is also named Jacob Blake.

“But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.”

Police have said they were responding to a domestic dispute during the incident. An investigation is underway.

A state of emergency had been declared in Wisconsin after protests erupted on Sunday with demonstrators destroying over 30 businesses and setting buildings alight.

A state of emergency has been declared in Wisconsin. David Goldman/Copyright 2020 Associated Press

Wisconsin Governor Tony Edwards said 250 National Guard officers would be active in Kenosha after

Another family attorney said they would be filing a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting.