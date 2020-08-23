Protesters in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, formed a human chain in a so-called "stand with Hong Kong" demonstration, calling on their government to take a firm stance against China's imposition of strict national security laws over the former British territory.
More than 50 people stood in front of a popular train station in Tokyo on Sunday, holding banners in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
The central government in Beijing imposed the national security law on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory after city leaders were unable to get one passed locally.
Hong Kong has faced mounting international pressure following Beijing's implementation of the law which has been viewed as an attack on the "one country, two systems" framework under which the city has been governed since its return to China in 1997.
Inspired by a historic protest more than 30 years ago in the Baltic states when nearly 2 million people formed a human chain to protest Soviet control, Ho Ka Hin, a 21-year-old Hong Kong resident who is studying in Japan, organised Sunday's demonstration in Tokyo.
The protest also resembled a human chain created by Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement on both sides of the city's harbour a year ago.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators maintained a certain distance apart from each other and wore face masks as they formed the chain.
More No Comment
Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election
Indonesia Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash
Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup
Shia pilgrims gather in Iraq's Karbala amid COVID-19 restrictions
Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final
Massive blaze tears through California forcing thousands to flee
Celebrations for the traditional Shoton Festival begin in Lhasa
Small wonders: Meet the artist making a meal of Vietnamese dishes
Watch: Baby sea turtles heading out for their first swim in Guatemala
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final
Dog surfing competition cancelled in California due to COVID-19
Drone footage shows devastation wrought by Beirut blast
Graffiti artists paint giant murals on tower blocks in Sao Paulo
Firefighters battle raging wildfires in California amid heatwave
Barcelona mourns the victims of the 2017 terror attacks
Mauritius is racing against time to reduce oil spill damage
Intentional fires are destroying the Amazon rainforest
Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion
Watch: In Japan, ancestors are given a send-off by boat
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk