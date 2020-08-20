Greta Thunberg and Angela Merkel meet to discuss climate crisis

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday on the second anniversary of her first school strike for the climate which sparked a global movement.

Ahead of the meeting in Berlin, Thunberg and three other youth climate activists warned that "the world is still in a state of climate crisis denial" in an opinion piece published in The Guardian newspaper.

"We will tell Merkel that she must face up to the climate emergency — especially as Germany now holds the presidency of the European Council," they wrote.

"The EU and the United Kingdom are accountable for 22% of historic accumulative global emissions, second only to the United States. It is immoral that the countries that have done the least to cause the problem are suffering first and worst. The EU must act now, as it has signed up to do in the Paris Agreement," they also said.

The four activists will hand Merkel an open letter they penned last month and which has since been signed by 125,000 people including NGOs, academics, intellectuals and artists.

In the letter, they call on leaders to immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies, halt all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction and establish annual, binding carbon budgets.

They argue that the global health crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that "the climate crisis has never once been treated as a crisis, neither from politicians, media, business, nor finance."

"And the longer we keep pretending that we are on a reliable path to lower emissions and that the actions required to avoid a climate disaster are available within today's system — or for that matter that we can solve a crisis without treating it like one — the more precious time we will lose," they went on.

The EU has planned to become climate neutral by 2050 and aims to mobilise €1 trillion in public and private investments over the coming years to transition the bloc's economy to become more sustainable and digital.

According to the European Environment Agency, the EU is on track to reach its 2020 emission reduction target of 20% from 1990 levels but will fall short of the 40% target for 2030.

The 2016 Paris Agreement aims to keep the global temperature rise this century well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special report has warned that temperature rising about 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels would lead to dramatic consequences.