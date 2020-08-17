BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Belarus

Belarus protests: Lukashenko calls for Russian support as international pressure mounts

Comments
By Euronews
Workers march toward the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant where President Alexander Lukashenko addresses employees in Minsk, Belarus, August 17, 2020
Workers march toward the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant where President Alexander Lukashenko addresses employees in Minsk, Belarus, August 17, 2020   -   Copyright  AP Photo
Text size Aa Aa

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has rebuffed demands for a new election - despite 8 days of historic protests and calls for a general strike.

Exiled opposition candidate Sviatlana Tskihanouskaya says she's ready to step in as a caretaker president until new elections can be held. But Lukashenko says he won't give in to pressure and has called on Russia for support.

Katsiaryna Shmatsina is a political analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. She says Russian support for Lukashenko will only go so far.

To listen to the full interview with Katsiaryna Shmatsina, click on the media player above.