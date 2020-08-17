Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has rebuffed demands for a new election - despite 8 days of historic protests and calls for a general strike.

Exiled opposition candidate Sviatlana Tskihanouskaya says she's ready to step in as a caretaker president until new elections can be held. But Lukashenko says he won't give in to pressure and has called on Russia for support.

Katsiaryna Shmatsina is a political analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. She says Russian support for Lukashenko will only go so far.

