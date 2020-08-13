Facebook has announced the launch of a "Voting Information Center" ahead of the US Presidential elections in November.

The tool will direct users toward official information on how to register to vote, as well as up-to-date information on the election from verified sources.

The hub will also provide users a guide on how to register for mail-in voting - a system that has been heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump in recent months.

Facebook has faced backlash for not fact-checking President Trump's posts that have suggested mail-in ballots would lead to a "fraudulent" and "rigged" election.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg said that the aim of the new initiative is to help users "find authoritative information directly from election officials".

Today we're launching the Voting Information Center, a resource we'll show at the top of Facebook and Instagram so every eligible voter in the US can get the details they need to navigate this year's unprecedented election process and find authoritative information directly from election officials. You can check if you're registered, start the process to register, and learn how to vote by mail in your state. The Voting Information Center is part of our larger goal to help 4 million Americans register to vote this year. Almost 40% of eligible voters aren't registered yet, so please, register to vote! Voting is voice, and registering is the first step in making sure your voice is heard: fb.com/votinginfocenter Publiée par Mark Zuckerberg sur Jeudi 13 août 2020

