This week's most striking images came from Beirut where a huge explosion in the port area of the Lebanese capital left at least 137 dead and more than 5,000 injured.

Also proving photogenic over the last seven days were events to mark 75 years since the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb attacks; a stunt to support Poland's LGBT community at the swearing-in of re-elected president Andrzej Duda; and an opposition rally in Belarus ahead of presidential elections on Sunday.

A Lebanese army helicopter throws water at the scene where an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon on August 4, 2020 STR/AFP

A picture shows the scene of an explosion near the port in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020 Hussein Malla/AP Photo

Saki Morioki, 5, prays as paper lanterns float along the Motoyasu River in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, Japan. August 6, 2020. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo

A rainbow shines over the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, August 3, 2020. A large section of the old Morandi bridge collapsed on August 14, 2018, killing 43 people. Antonio Calanni/AP Photo

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is lifted onto the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts in the Gulf of Mexico. August 2 Bill Ingalls/AFP

A child runs through a fountain in Brussels on August 6, 2020 during the hot weather period across Europe Francois Walschaerts/AFP

Supporters of the Belarus presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Minsk, August 6, 2020 Sergei Gapon/AFP

Left-wing parliamentarians dressed in LGBT colours pose in front of the Polish parliament after Polish President Andrzej Duda was sworn in for his second term August 6, 2020 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo

The moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 km south of Athens. August 2, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A small plane is pictured on a building after a crash in the village of Proti, near Serres town, northern Greece on August 3, 2020 Ilias Kotsireas/AP

A man wearing a Spider-Man costume waits for the bus during the coronavirus pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay on August 2, 2020 Matilde Campodonico/AP Photo

One part of ‘Laguna Cerro’ in Limpio, Paraguay, is polluted by heavy metals. August 5, 2020 Jorge Saenz/AP Photo