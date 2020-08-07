Dozens of residents and holidaymakers were told to evacuate an area on the Italian side of Mont Blanc as a glacier threatened to collapse.
It comes as a 500,000 cubic metre block of ice is at risk of breaking off from the Planpincieux Glacier, with heat cited as a root cause.
The events come as the area, otherwise, a popular skiing destination was just reopening for the summer, after suffering severe coronavirus-related closures through the end of its winter season.
The Courmayeur-based mountain safety agency, Fondazione Montagna Sicura, released this aerial footage from a flight over the vulnerable portion of the glacier, on August 6.
More No Comment
Russian teams search rubble from Beirut explosion
International Cat Day: Larry poses for photo shoot in Downing Street
Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast
Displaced Sudanese seek shelter amid deadly flood
Woman plays Auld Lang Syne amid debris from Beirut blast
Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb with ceremony
Macron visits Beirut in aftermath of devastating blast
Lebanese diaspora hold vigil to honour victims of Beirut blast
Four cheetah cubs make their first appearance in Austrian zoo
Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka
Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital
Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on
Rain causes flooding and landslides in South Korea, leaving 6 dead
Italy inaugurates new bridge after deadly collapse
Few show up to watch migration of Kenyan wildebeests amid pandemic
Chinese beer lovers leave face masks behind as festival opens
Free parties on rise around Paris as clubs stay shut post-confinement
Worshippers observe final day of Hajj amid COVID-19 restrictions
Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Berlin protests COVID-19 restrictions