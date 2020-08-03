Kosovo's recently-elected Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Facebook late Sunday.

He mentioned "mild symptoms" and announced he would "self-isolate for the next two weeks".

"I will carry out my duties from home," he added.

Të nderuar, Sot e kam bërë testin për covid-19 dhe kam rezultuar pozitiv. Nuk kam shenja, përveç një kollë shumë të... Publiée par Avdullah Hoti sur Dimanche 2 août 2020

Kosovo is currently seeing a peak in coronavirus cases. Most countries in southern-eastern Europe, including Albania, Bulgaria and Romania, saw the number of reported cases surge in July, and this figure has continued to rise since.

On Monday, 8,104 people had the virus and 212 died from it in Kosovo, according to the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.