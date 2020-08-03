BREAKING NEWS
Kosovo

Kosovo PM to self-isolate after saying he has tested positive for COVID-19

By Mathieu Pollet
Avdullah Hoti was elected Prime Minister of Kosovo on June 2020
Kosovo's recently-elected Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Facebook late Sunday.

He mentioned "mild symptoms" and announced he would "self-isolate for the next two weeks".

"I will carry out my duties from home," he added.

Kosovo is currently seeing a peak in coronavirus cases. Most countries in southern-eastern Europe, including Albania, Bulgaria and Romania, saw the number of reported cases surge in July, and this figure has continued to rise since.

On Monday, 8,104 people had the virus and 212 died from it in Kosovo, according to the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.