French prosecutors ask for Depardieu rape investigation to be reopened

Paris prosecutors have asked for an investigation into rape allegations against France's famed actor Gerard Depardieu to be reopened.

The probe into the celebrity, who starred in films such as "Jean de Florette," was dropped in 2019 as investigators did not assemble enough proof to proceed with formal charges.

A female actor in her 20s accuses Depardieu of assaulting and raping her in his Paris home in August 2018.

Depardieu, 71, denies any wrongdoing.

The female actor first reported her allegations to police in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence, who opened a preliminary probe which was then passed onto prosecutors in Paris.

She relaunched proceedings by acting as an "injured party" which under French law will likely lead to a case being examined by an investigating magistrate.

Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

As well as being a superstar in France, Depardieu is also well known on the international stage.

He gained international recognition after starring in the 1990 film "Green Card."

He holds French and Russian citizenship.