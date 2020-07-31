This is our selection of the best pictures from this week.

The last seven days have seen the Hajj pilgrimage begin at Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Islam's holiest site. But the event was dramatically scaled back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in Europe, thousands rallied in Belarus' capital Minsk in support of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. She is challenging the country's long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko in presidential elections on August 9.

While the metaphorical temperature is rising in Belarus, parts of western Europe have been hit by scorchingly-hot weather.

Firefighters battle a large fire at Chiberta forest in Anglet, southwestern France. July 30, 2020 Bob Edme/AP Photo

Veterans of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising shelter from the sun under umbrellas as they attend state ceremonies marking 76 years since the revolt. Warsaw, Poland. July 30, 2020 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo

Belarusians gather to show their support for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, candidate for the presidential elections, in Minsk, Belarus. July 30, 2020 Sergei Grits/AP Photo

Medical staff wait for travellers to take COVID-19 tests on arrival at Cologne Bonn Airport, Germany. July 28, 2020 Martin Meissner/AP Photo

People enjoy the “Pointe Rouge” beach at the beginning of a heatwave in Marseille, France. July 27, 2020 Clement Mahoudeau/AFP

Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, as they observe social distancing to protect themselves against COVID-19 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia STR/AP Photo

Muslim men offer Eid al-Adha prayer next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city. July 31, 2020 Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo

A demonstrator is pepper-sprayed shortly before being arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, USA. July 29, 2020 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

The flag-draped casket of civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis is placed at the centre of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda by a U.S. military honour guard. Washington, USA. July 27 Jonathan Ernst/AP