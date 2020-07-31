BREAKING NEWS
In pictures: Dramatically downsized Hajj, Belarus opposition rally and western Europe's heatwave

By Natalia Liubchenkova
A combination of images featuring this week's news stories
A combination of images featuring this week's news stories   -   Copyright  AP
This is our selection of the best pictures from this week.

The last seven days have seen the Hajj pilgrimage begin at Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Islam's holiest site. But the event was dramatically scaled back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in Europe, thousands rallied in Belarus' capital Minsk in support of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. She is challenging the country's long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko in presidential elections on August 9.

While the metaphorical temperature is rising in Belarus, parts of western Europe have been hit by scorchingly-hot weather.

Bob Edme/AP Photo
Firefighters battle a large fire at Chiberta forest in Anglet, southwestern France. July 30, 2020Bob Edme/AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo
Veterans of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising shelter from the sun under umbrellas as they attend state ceremonies marking 76 years since the revolt. Warsaw, Poland. July 30, 2020Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo
Sergei Grits/AP Photo
Belarusians gather to show their support for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, candidate for the presidential elections, in Minsk, Belarus. July 30, 2020Sergei Grits/AP Photo
Martin Meissner/AP Photo
Medical staff wait for travellers to take COVID-19 tests on arrival at Cologne Bonn Airport, Germany. July 28, 2020Martin Meissner/AP Photo
Clement Mahoudeau/AFP
People enjoy the “Pointe Rouge” beach at the beginning of a heatwave in Marseille, France. July 27, 2020Clement Mahoudeau/AFP
STR/AP Photo
Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, as they observe social distancing to protect themselves against COVID-19 in Mecca, Saudi ArabiaSTR/AP Photo
Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo
Muslim men offer Eid al-Adha prayer next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city. July 31, 2020Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
A demonstrator is pepper-sprayed shortly before being arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, USA. July 29, 2020Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
Jonathan Ernst/AP
The flag-draped casket of civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis is placed at the centre of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda by a U.S. military honour guard. Washington, USA. July 27Jonathan Ernst/AP
Esteban Felix/AP Photo
Government employees help people process their request for an early withdrawal of a percentage of their pension, in Santiago, Chile. July 30, 2020Esteban Felix/AP Photo