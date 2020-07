This is how the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed this year's Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam.

In 2019, 2.5 million pilgrims made the journey to Mecca, Islam's holiest site. This year, numbers have been restricted to not more than 10,000.

Drag the slider across the image below to contrast pictures taken during the Hajj in 2019, on the left, and, on the right, this year.

Hajj in Mecca in 2019 and 2020. Source: Saudi Media Ministry via AFP

Hajj in Mecca in 2019 and 2020

In pictures: Coronavirus-hit Hajj in 2020

Workers disinfect the ground outside the Grand Mosque to prevent the spreading of the new coronavirus, at Mecca, Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Media via AP

The medical team from Saudi Arabia's health ministry await the first arrivals of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Media via AFP

Pilgrimage travellers seated on a bus at King Abdulaziz International Airport with social distancing measures observed amid pandemic Saudi Ministry of Media via AP

A new kiswa, or covering, that was carried to Mecca by pilgrims is placed atop Islam's holiest site the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. July 29, 2020 Saudi Media Ministry/AP

Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, as they observe social distancing to protect themselves against COVID-19 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia STR/AP Photo