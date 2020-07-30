Thousands rally in Belarus capital Minsk despite crackdown

Several thousand Belarusians showed up to a rally in Minsk on Thursday to support the main opposition candidate for upcoming presidential elections on 9 August. The opposition supporters did so in defiance after the recent arrest of several prominent government critics.

Supporters of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gathered in a Minsk park for the biggest opposition rally in decades, according to media reports. The human rights NGO Viasna estimated that about 34,000 people attended the rally.

Earlier Thursday, Belarus investigators accused Tikhanovskaya's husband Sergei Tikhanovsky and another prominent Lukashenko critic, Mikola Statkevich, of working together with Russian mercenaries to plot mass unrest ahead of the August 9 election.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya addressed authorities in front of a crowd of people, saying they weren't only ruining the life of one man, but that of all political prisoners.

She added that the situation with the fighters was "frightening" and denied that the opposition was collaborating with Russia to organise an uprising. People want honest elections, Tikhanovskaya said.

Having become a candidate after her husband's arrest, the 37-year-old English teacher has turned into a political phenomenon, drawing huge crowds to her rallies.

She joined forces with Maria Kolesnikova, the former campaign manager of another jailed opponent, and Veronika Tsepkalo, the wife of a third opposition politician who is now in exile in Russia.

President Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994. He is aiming for a sixth term but faces an unusual movement in favour of the opposition this year.

Minsk accuses the 32 Russians arrested of being members of the Wagner group, a Russian private military company close to the Kremlin.

In a statement Thursday evening, the Russian foreign ministry said its nationals were transiting through Belarus because they worked for a Belarus company, adding that they were en route to Istanbul.

"An attempt to make what happened look like foreign interference in the republic's affairs causes bewilderment, to put it mildly," Moscow said.