More than 3 million affected by flooding in Bangladesh

More than three million people across 21 districts are affected by the monsoon flooding in Bangladesh.

They have been left marooned with lost crops and livelihoods since the 23rd of July.

Meanwhile, more than 7.5 million people across the country are at still risk of flooding.

That's according to forecasts by the National Need Assessment Working Group (NAWG).

Across India, Bangladesh and Nepal the humanitarian crisis is deepening from the natural weather disaster.

For those who've lost their homes to rising seas and storms, 20 housing blocks have been built to provide shelter for some of the growing numbers of homeless in Bangladesh.

They opened on 23 July in the Cox's Bazar district of southeastern Bangladesh housing around 650 families - and there are plans for more.

The United Nations has identified the country as among the most vulnerable to a warming planet.