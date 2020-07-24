BREAKING NEWS
Pictures of the week: Greece fires, Portland violence and marathon EU talks

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Smoke fills the sky as federal officers use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, USA. July 22, 2020
Smoke fills the sky as federal officers use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, USA. July 22, 2020   -   Copyright  Noah Berger/AP Photo
This week EU leaders have adopted a 1.8 trillion-euro budget and coronavirus rescue package after marathon talks in Brussels.

Meanwhile, in southern Greece, firefighters have been battling wildfires for several days.

On the other side of the Atlantic, violence raged in Portland during Black Lives Matter protests. A group of women, known as the "Wall of Moms" [sic], formed human chains around civilians to stop them from being arrested.

On Friday (July 24), Istanbul landmark Hagia Sophia hosted Muslim prayers for the first time in 86 years after its conversion back to a mosque, which sparked controversy, especially in Greece.

Francois Walschaerts/AP Photo
Leaders from European Union nations meet face-to-face to assess an overall budget and recovery package at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium. July 19, 2020Francois Walschaerts/AP Photo
Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Fire burns near the village of Galataki as authorities evacuate the place near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
A house that burned out at the village of Galataki, near Corinth, 80 kilometres southwest of Athens. July 23, 2020Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Turkish Presidency via AP
Hagia Sophia opened for first Muslim prayers in 86 years after its conversion back to a mosque in historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey. July 24, 2020Turkish Presidency via AP
Noah Berger/AP Photo
Norma Lewis holds a flower while forming a "wall of moms" during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, Oregon. July 20, 2020Noah Berger/AP Photo
OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP
This long-exposure picture taken early on July 22, 2020, shows a view of the Milky Way galaxy rising in the sky above the rubble of a building in the town of Binnish, SyriaOMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP
STR/AFP
A security guard looks at his smartphone while water is released from the Three Gorges Dam to relieve flood pressure in Yichang, central China. 19 July 2020STR/AFP
Tarso Sarraf/AFP
Indigenous nurses from the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health perform a rapid COVID-19 test on Chief Domingos from the Arapium tribe in western Para, Brazil. July 19Tarso Sarraf/AFP
Ng Han Guan/AP Photo
Volunteers with the Blue Sky Rescue team perform disinfecting of a cinema before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020Ng Han Guan/AP Photo
Chinatopix via AP
Film lovers wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 as they watch a film in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou in eastern China. July 20, 2020Chinatopix via AP
BIROL BEBEK/AFP
Turkish troops parade in the northern part of Nicosia, to mark the 46th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of northern Cyprus. July 20, 2020BIROL BEBEK/AFP
AFP or licensors
A health official collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hyderabad, Sindh province, Pakistan. July 20, 2020AFP or licensors
Jens Buettner/dpa-Zentralbild via AP
Harvest workers from Poland and Ukraine pick strawberries in a field of the Erdbeerhof Glantz near the Baltic Sea in Hohen Wieschendorf, Germany. July 22, 2020Jens Buettner/dpa-Zentralbild via AP