Two villages, three smaller settlements and a summer camp were evacuated as a precaution in southern Greece as a large wildfire swept through the area. 250 firefighters and a water-dropping aircraft were working to contain the blaze late on Wednesday night near the town of Corinth in the Peloponnese region, 80 kilometres southwest of Athens.

Three men watching the fire that burns near the village of Galataki, near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Earlier in the day 10 water-dropping helicopters and seven planes were deployed to help the ground operations of the fire department.

No injuries are known and the extent of property damage is unclear.

Fire burns near the village of Galataki as authorities evacuate the place near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A man drives his scooter as authorities evacuate the village of Galataki, near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A firefighting plane drops water on a hill near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Firefighters also battled smaller fires near ancient Olympia, near Petalidi further south and on the southern island of Crete.