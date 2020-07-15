The UK's prime minister Boris Johnson is facing questions from opposition leader Keir Starmer, and MPs, in Parliament.

He is expected to face questions about his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government announced on Tuesday that masks would be mandatory in shops from July 24 in England.

Johnson had said on Monday that he thought "face coverings do have a real value in confined spaces," adding that the scientific evidence in favour of masks was growing.

Many had criticised the government's messaging after Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said masks should not be mandatory.