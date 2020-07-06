France's new Prime Minister Castex to announce government reshuffle

France's new Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to announce a government reshuffle on Monday, which will be entrusted to aid the battered economy and breathe new life into President Emmanuel Macron's party.

Castex was virtually unheard of in France before his appointment on Friday.

The 55-year-old was previously a local mayor from the Pyrenees and had been overseeing France's exit from coronavirus lockdown. He also worked for former President Nicolas Sarkozy's administration at the Elysée and was a member of the right-wing "Les Républicains" (LR) party.

He replaces former prime minister Edouard Philippe, as Macron prepares the campaign ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

The president's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party was dealt a blow during local elections on June 28, with green parties winning the key cities.

LREM is also under pressure from the economic devastation triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

France's central bank said in June the economy would take two years to recover from its worst post-war recession and up to a million jobs are at risk.

Macron said on Twitter on Sunday a "new path" was necessary and that the economy and environment topped the government's priorities.

The AFP news agency reported an aide to Macron, who asked not to be named, said there would be "new talent" and "people who have come from different horizons".

But few details have surfaced over what changes could occur.