Public health officials urged Americans to avoid large crowds on July 4th, the country's independence day holiday.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing significantly in the United States with case outbreaks attributed to fast reopening and a lack of social distancing following Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

President Donald Trump however has no plans to tone down Independence Day celebrations -- he kicked off the weekend with a large rally at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Standing on a stage in front of the mountain carvings of former US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, Trump accused racial justice protesters of engaging in a "merciless campaign to wipe out our history."

"This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore," Trump said.

Supporters applaud as President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Trump has held several large events despite the coronavirus crisis including in areas with large outbreaks of the virus such as Arizona. His campaign staffer who worked on the Mount Rushmore event went on to test positive for the coronavirus.

The president plans a July Fourth celebration on Washington D.C.'s National Mall on Saturday despite concerns from the city's mayor.

The events come four months before the country's presidential elections and Trump has been accused of dividing Americans amid the pandemic and racial justice protests.

Meanwhile, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that large rallies pose a large risk for coronavirus infection.

Confirmed cases are climbing in 40 states, and the U.S. set another record Friday with 52,300 newly reported infections, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

"I’m really, really worried about the Fourth of July," said Dr. Don Williamson, a former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. "I think that will likely determine the trend for Alabama for the rest of the summer."

The U.S. has more than 2.8 million confirmed cases — about a quarter of worldwide infections, according to the tally.