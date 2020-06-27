Pride events were largely called off in Europe this year due to coronavirus restrictions, but the traditional marches were replaced by online celebrations.

The international organisation Global Pride is live-streaming a 24-hour marathon-concert hosted by singer and drag queen Todrick Hall, former American Idol contestant.

The event, which kicked off at 6.00 am London time, also features singers Kesha and Ava Max, as well as Carlos Alvarado, president of Costa Rica, which has just legalized gay marriage.

Organisers hope this online format will make possible to reach a more diverse audience than usual in dozens of countries where homosexuality remains illegal and punishable by law.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson joined the virtual celebrations by sending his best wishes to the LGBT community via Twitter.

In France, where the Paris Pride March was postponed to November 7, gay magazine Têtu is live-streaming on its website an event called Fièr.es et Têtu, with several guests, DJs and roundtables.

In Berlin, hundreds took to the streets to protest against discrimination of the LGBT+ communities despite the cancellation of the local Pride event.

Participants marched from Nollendorfplatz in the Schoeneberg district via Potsdamer Platz to Alexanderplatz.

Most of them complied with coronavirus restrictions, such as social distancing and wearing face coverings.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pride.

Pride grew out of the Stonewall riots of 1969, which followed a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York City, one of the many lesbian and gay bars in the area.

A year later, on 28 June 1970, the first Pride march was held to mark the event in New York City.

Afterwards, Pride marches started to take place in June and July in towns and cities across the globe.