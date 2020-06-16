Police faced off against armed gangs in a fourth day of violence in the historic French city of Dijon on Monday night.

Dozens of men armed with iron bars and handguns burned cars and rubbish bins and destroyed CCTV cameras in the Grésilles neighbourhood, in what police said was a reaction to violence by members of the city's Chechen community over the weekend

In one incident, a team of journalists from France 3 was attacked by men who stoned their vehicle. By 8.30 pm, at least 100 police officers were deployed to deal with the crowd. Four people were arrested, police said.

People walk near burnt objects and trash in the street in the Gresilles area of ​​Dijon, eastern France, on June 15, 2020. PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP or licensors

Dijon has been rocked by violence over the weekend, with several hundred people from France's Chechen community descending on the city to avenge an assault on a local teenager on June 10.

One of the men who took part in the violence confirmed to a local newspaper that an attack on a community centre on Friday was a revenge attack after a local drug dealer assaulted a 16-year-old Chechen youth.

On Saturday night, around 50 Chechen men returned to the Grésilles district, where a local manager of a pizza restaurant was shot. On Sunday, as many as 200 men took to the streets in the district.

Bernard Schmeltz, the region's prefect, said that the disturbances on Monday night were believed to be revenge attacks for the violence of the previous three evenings.

"We have not identified any external presence, they are people from Dijon," Schmeltz said.

Schmeltz and the local authorities have come under fire for a lack of intervention into the violence over the weekend, but he said that "supervising and surrounding" the gangs was "the only practicable strategy."

Gendarmes stand near a burnt car in the Gresilles area of ​​Dijon, eastern France, on June 15, 2020. PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP or licensors

Eric Mathais, Dijon's prosecutor, said that at least six people had been wounded over the past three days, and that an investigation had been opened into the violence.