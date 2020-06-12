Watch live: World Health Organization daily COVID-19 briefing

The World Health Organization (WHO) is giving its daily coronavirus briefing from 1700 CEST.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that amid an "escalating pandemic globally", there was particular concern for low and middle-income families, especially women and children.

The fear is that factors other than COVID-19 might have a worse impact on such communities around the world than the virus itself, he said.

Women may be at risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth if services are threatened by the pandemic, and the WHO has guidelines for how to maintain them.

Tedros also expressed concern at the effect of school closures on young people, many of whom may suffer from the likes of depression, anxiety and online abuse. In many countries the main mental health services are to be found at school, he said.